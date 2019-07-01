50 Weekend Trip Ideas for an Unforgettable Summer Vacation

34. Golden Isles, GA Get More Info

Why go: These four barrier islands—halfway between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, on the Atlantic coast—are known for their pristine beaches and river waters teeming with wildlife. There are also 189 holes of golf on some of the country’s most lush courses. The sport’s history here goes all the way back to the Jekyll Island Club, which originated in the late 19th century.

Where to stay: Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island just finished a huge renovation. The guest rooms and suites have been updated, there’s a new all-suite beachfront boutique hotel, a new over-water restaurant, and the swimming area has been entirely redesigned. Borrow the onsite bikes or kayaks to explore the tidal marshland and maritime forest.