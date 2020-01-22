Acadia National Park, ME

Your best bet for a quintessential New England experience in Acadia National Park is to get on a boat. The options are plenty: You can rent a kayak or canoe, charter a sailboat, get out on an SUP, or even spend the day on a fishing boat. A good tour for beginner and intermediate kayakers is the half-day (four-hour) guided trip with National Park Sea Kayak Tours. Registered Maine Sea Kayak Guides lead all of the trips and will take you along the western side of Mount Desert Island. For those looking to sail, check out Sail Acadia. You can charter one of the outfit’s historic boats and go for a sunset cruise, or even hop aboard an old lobster boat, where you can try your hand at hauling a trap. Note: If you’re going to boat without a guide, be sure to check the NPS website before you embark, as some islands in the park are closed when the eagles and other seabirds are nesting.

