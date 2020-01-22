Biscayne Bay National Park, FL

Get on down to Biscayne Bay National Park for some fishing, snorkeling, diving, boating, and more. The water in much of the park is clear and blue, making for some great opportunities to see marine wildlife due to the reef. The park service added a couple of mooring buoys in 2017 near the Fowey Rocks Lighthouse, which means you can pull your boat up and snorkel without having to throw an anchor and damage the reef. Snorkelers and divers should also check out the Maritime Heritage Trail, which will put you on six different shipwrecks.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!