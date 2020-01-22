Channel Islands National Park, CA

Five islands just off the California coast make up this overlooked national park. You can stop in at the visitor centers in Ventura and Santa Barbara, but if you want to get to the islands themselves, you’re going to need to do a little homework, as you can only access the island via boat or plane. But getting there is worth the effort. There’s the potential for surfing, snorkeling, and even diving in kelp forests and sea caves. Exploring the surface via kayak is a natural choice as well as going out on a whale watch with one of the park’s primary concessionaire Island Packers Cruises. Check out the park service’s webcams for a glimpse into what lies in store for you at Channel Islands National Park.

