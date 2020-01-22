Denali National Park, AK

There are 6 million acres of protected wilderness for you to ramble around in Denali National Park. Why not float down the Nenana River with Denali Raft Adventures for a unique experience in one of the most undeveloped natural spaces in the world? You can either sit back and enjoy the view in an oar raft, letting a professional guide navigate through the Class I-IV rapids, or you can get your hands a little dirty and complete the whitewater voyage in a paddle raft. Either way, you’re guaranteed to make a memory you’ll never forget.

