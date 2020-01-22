Glacier Bay National Park, AK

Glacier Bay Sea Kayaks has been helping travelers explore the wilderness in Glacier Bay National Park for over 40 years. You can opt to rent single and double expedition kayaks from them and strike out on your own or take part in one of their all-day guided trips in Bartlett Cove. You can also hop on board a tour boat, such as the one that departs from Glacier Bay Lodge, sip on a hot coffee, get a ton of photos, and learn from one of the National Park Service naturalists who are on board to help put the gradeur you’re experiencing in proper perspective.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!