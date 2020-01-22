Travel

The Best National Parks for On-Water Adventures

NP_1
6
Jim Mallouk / Shutterstock 1 / 6

Grand Canyon National Park, AZ

There’s no doubt that you can get a good feel for how deep the Grand Canyon is just by standing along the rim at an overlook and peering down into it. But if you really want to have a sense of the power of the Colorado River, go down to the water’s edge and spend anywhere from a day to a few weeks rafting along the mile-deep canyon. There are several different trips to choose from including a 225-mile, 14-day guided trip with Wilderness River Adventures that includes all your meals and camping essentials. 

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Travel