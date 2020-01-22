Grand Canyon National Park, AZ

There’s no doubt that you can get a good feel for how deep the Grand Canyon is just by standing along the rim at an overlook and peering down into it. But if you really want to have a sense of the power of the Colorado River, go down to the water’s edge and spend anywhere from a day to a few weeks rafting along the mile-deep canyon. There are several different trips to choose from including a 225-mile, 14-day guided trip with Wilderness River Adventures that includes all your meals and camping essentials.

