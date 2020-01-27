You might need a Hail Mary or two if you’ve waited until now to plan a trip to Miami for Super Bowl 2020. But if you just have to see National Football Conference champion the San Francisco 49ers face off against American Football Conference champion the Kansas City Chiefs in person at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Feb. 2, it’s still possible to snag Super Bowl packages that include seats and rooms at some killer Miami hotels.

If you still need a flight, American Airlines has added additional flights to Miami from Kansas City, San Francisco, and San Jose for the weekend; Southwest Airlines also announced additional flight options from Kansas City and San Jose to Fort Lauderdale, which is about an hour’s drive from Miami. Game tickets are available on the official Super Bowl website, starting at $4,122.50 per person (and you better believe they’re as—if not more—expensive on resale sites like StubHub). You can also buy ticket and hotel packages there, starting at $6,250 per person.

But you don’t have to go through the NFL to snag a room. Miami is full of luxury hotels and resorts offering all kinds of perks to match the pricey rooms of Super Bowl weekend, from game-day BBQs, star-studded pre-game parties, VIP tailgating experiences, and post-game recovery treatments. Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll come out on top with a rez at any of these properties.

