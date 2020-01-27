1. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Football fanatics who don’t want to sacrifice their own fitness regimen while traveling for the big game should make Carillon Miami their HQ during Super Bowl weekend. The hotel is offering a Game Day Weekend package, which starts at $1,389.30 per night for a four-night minimum stay. In addition to luxury accommodations, it includes two tickets to a Fan Fest BBQ at The Strand (plus a complimentary beer and snacks); daily access to over 120 fitness classes; the property’s signature Thermal Hydrotherapy Circuit; and a $150 add-on Wellness Credit to use on treatments like an IV Therapy hangover cure you’re going to need whether you were celebrating or commiserating at the game.

