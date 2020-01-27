2. 1 Hotel South Beach

If you’re a seriously high roller, 1 Hotel South Beach is offering The Big Game at 1 packages, which start at $200,000 for a four-night stay. The most affordable stay includes two tickets to the game with seats in the 72 Club right on the 50-yard line, round-trip transfer to the stadium, all-inclusive pre-game hospitality, access to the in-stadium post-game party, and post-game field access, as well as other VIP perks back at the hotel. (For a cool $1.5 million, you can bring 19 of your friends and watch the game from an exclusive open-air suite with access to a private club between the 30-yard lines.)

