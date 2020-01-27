3. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

At the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club on North Beach, you can book The Touchdown Experience at the Marybelle Penthouse Suite. The four-night package includes a stay in the hotel’s most luxurious suite, four tickets to the game, a BBQ breakfast for four on game day on your private terrace, chauffeured service to and from the arena for four guests, and four personalized official jerseys (for whichever team you’re supporting). If you can’t manage to snag the penthouse reservation, the hotel will still be hosting a free game-day tailgate and screening event on the lawn.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!