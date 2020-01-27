4. The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is only an hour down the beach from Miami—which, when you’re making plans super last-minute, may be the closest you can get to the stadium. Whether you’re going to the game or not, you can soothe your pre- and post-game nerves at The Ritz-Carlton’s full-service spa, which is offering football-themed treatments like the Defensive Facial, a clinical-strength, deep cleansing facial with the goal of leaving you looking more youthful; or the Offensive Muscle Melter, a targeted massage focused on your back, legs, and feet for when your body feels in the “red zone.”

