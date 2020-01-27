6. Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The Fontainebleau is a Miami Beach landmark, and the property is offering a three-night Super Bowl package that includes game tickets (starting at $7,310 per person). On Friday night, head to the hotel’s Evening With A Legend party on the Ocean Lawn (the legend is Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks). Then, on game day, you get access to the Players Tailgate pregame party alongside current NFL players (catered by Guy Fieri) before taking your seats on the upper-level end zone. And whether your team wins or loses, you’ll head home with a swag bag of commemorative Super Bowl goodies.

