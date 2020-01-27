7. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

More pumped about half-time performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira? Grab a room for $1,399/night at the guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood, less than 10 miles from Hard Rock Stadium. Besides the prime location, the hotel is hosting what are sure to be wild performances around the Super Bowl: Lil Jon kicks off game day DJing “The Ultimate Tailgate Party” at DAER Dayclub ($15/women, $20/men), and DJ Khaled will keep the post-game party going from 10 p.m. on in the same venue ($40).

