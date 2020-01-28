On a recent trip with my husband and 7-month-old daughter, a middle-aged man stopped us. He had a 3- and 4-year-old. Keep traveling, he told us—especially now. He pointed to our baby in the stroller.

Planning your family adventure trips with an infant (or with young children in general) can seem like pure insanity. You’ve got the Pack n’ Play crib, the baby carrier, the sound machine, the extra outfits, the burp cloths, and the milk.

But with the right planning and foresight (booking a bulkhead seat, for example, if you want the baby to sleep in a bassinet), traveling with young children can be simpler (and more fun) than it sounds.

Better yet, just because a trip is kid-friendly doesn’t mean it’s kid-focused. Want to ski double black diamonds for the afternoon, then après with your family? It’s possible.

Plus, if your child is under two, they can fly for free on your lap on domestic flights; international flights, you’ll likely just have to pay taxes on the ticket.

Tempted to go? Consider these seven family adventure trips that have built-in support for young ones and enable you to keep exploring the world.

