A European Vacation

If you’re going to be up in the middle of the night anyway, why not have it be on an airplane across the Atlantic? But the baby has an early bedtime, you say? A five- to six-hour time difference from East Coast cities means they’ll be able to stay up late without you needing to eschew evening activities for the confines of a hotel room (read: The whole family can go out to dinner). Consider cities like Florence or Zurich: You’ll likely be able to get a direct flight in from many U.S. airports, but also have the option to venture out to the Italian countryside or Swiss Alps, respectively, for exploration in just about 90 minutes’ time (about the time of a nap, right?).

