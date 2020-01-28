Bermuda

Traditional Caribbean vacations deliver on a dose of sunlight and saltwater but can leave you craving exploration. Stroller-friendly Bermuda has leisuretime covered with a walkable downtown city (eat outside at Devil’s Isle, known for its harvest bowls full of greens, vegetables, and protein), as well as soft adventures like a network of nature reserves you can hike and a Southern coastline filled with pink sand beaches (and the water sports that come with that). The Hamilton Princess in town might remind you of home with an Exhale Spa, but if it’s golf you’re after, consider Newstead Belmont Hills, which has one of the island’s most scenic courses. Rooms here also come with mini-kitchens and the resort runs a ferry across the harbor into Hamilton. Don’t worry about wrangling with strollers in airports. Rent wheels for the baby from local rental service Little Long Tails.

