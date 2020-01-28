British Columbia, Canada

Flights and transportation will require effort. Depending on where you’re headed, you’ll likely want to fly into Calgary or Kelowna. But once you’ve arrived in Canada’s wilderness, you’ll find world-class skiing; wintry, walkable ski-in, ski-out villages (read: no car seat drama); and a long list of activities beyond skiing (dog sledding, snowmobiling, tubing, not to mention breweries); and a 30 percent savings thanks to the exchange rate. Consider SkiBig3 in Canada’s Banff National Park where a lift ticket gives you access to three different resorts or Big White Ski Resort, known to be Canada’s most family-friendly ski spot. It’ll be hard to tell who’s having more fun—you or the kids.

