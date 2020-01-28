Hawaii

When you’ve got a baby in tow, taking a four-wheel vehicle onto a black sand beach, traversing an active volcano, and ziplining is more or less out of the question. The islands’ Four Seasons resorts—including the properties on Maui, Oahu, and The Big Island—might call for added costs upfront but their complimentary children’s programs for kids five and older are worth it. Children can learn about Hawaiian culture at the Four Seasons Maui Academy, go to camp on Oahu, or spend their days doing arts and crafting or swimming on The Big Island. Being the Four Seasons and all, the hotels help with finding babysitters (so you can tour that volcano), provide items like baby monitors, swim diapers, high chairs, and more at no added cost, and create custom outings and adventures (like beachfront picnics) for families.

