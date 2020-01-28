U.S. National Parks

Planning a trip to a national park isn’t something you do on a whim—but then again neither is having a kid (usually), right? Grab the baby carrier and prepare for the awe of standing under a sequoia or seeing wildlife from afar. You’ll remember it even if they won’t. Since there are many intricacies to visiting the parks (knowing when to go, what to do, how to do it), consider consulting with a group like Revealed America to streamline your trip (and get the most done between naps). Need to know where to go? Maui’s Haleakala National Park, Yosemite, and Joshua Tree are among experts’ top picks for parks to visit in the winter. Come spring, pros suggest the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, or Yosemite again (seriously, it’s time to go).

