Vail Resorts’ East Coast Mountains

An unforgettable ski experience no longer requires a flight for East Coast dwellers. Not since Vail Resorts closed a $41 million deal to acquire Vermont favorite Stowe Mountain Resort in 2017 and merged with Peak Resorts in 2019, acquiring a slew of other New England resorts. In Stowe, the resort’s industry-famed Epic Pass will give you unlimited access to the peaks; plus, you’re just a short three-something-hour drive from Boston. Book the childcare center (Cubs Child Care) at the base of the mountain in advance or leave the baby in trusted hands (many of the areas top resorts favor a local babysitting service) so you can get your runs in. After, you can ice skate or stroll the walkable “town center” at Spruce Peak. Stay at The Lodge at Spruce Peak—it’s family- and dog-friendly, has a menu of killer cocktails (and mocktails), and quintessential ski lodge fireplaces.

