Walt Disney World Resort

Bear with us. Disney sounds like a kid-centric, not family-centric, trip. But runners who time things right can hit a runDisney event like the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend—a 5K, 10K, half, and full marathon. You can even challenge yourself to do ‘em all and run 48.6 miles. We’re eyeing the Star Wars Rival Run Weekend in April. Disney’s 25 resort hotels provide free transportation to the events. We can’t help you with the extra steps—and energy—required for walking around the park, though.

