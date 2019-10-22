Have you ever gone to the movies and found yourself imagining your next vacation before making it out of the theater? Well, if you’ve ever caught yourself planning a trip based on the superhero destinations depicted on the silver screen, know that you’re not alone.

When we see iconic cities or far-flung locales showcased in blockbuster movies, it inspires us and sparks the urge to witness those places with our very own eyes. The travel trend is known as “set-jetting” or taking a “location vacation,” and it has exploded in popularity over the past few years―despite the fact it isn’t exactly a new phenomenon.

Original Star Wars film sets strewn throughout the deserts of Tunisia have lured franchise fanatics for decades. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which was filmed across more than 150 locations in New Zealand, spawned countless collections of curated travel packages and themed experiences. Even rom-coms like Mamma Mia!, shot on-location in Greece, did wonders for the country’s tourism board. But these days, the set-jetting craze is laser-focused on another massive movie genre: superhero flicks.

If you haven’t noticed, superhero movies are dominating the box office, representing a whopping 25 percent of the overall domestic marketplace. The genre pulled in an impressive $3.3 billion in domestic revenue last year alone, according to Statista. Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including favorites like The Avengers, Iron Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy) has amassed a total worldwide box office revenue of $22.5 billion to date. That translates to a lot of ticket stubs sold, and the trend doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Luckily, it doesn’t take superpowers to vacation like a DC or Marvel superhero (although Tony Stark’s budget certainly wouldn’t hurt). Whether you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway to a nearby state or an epic excursion in a faraway land, there’s a set-jetting trip suited for every type of traveler. Here’s where you should go based on your favorite superheroes ruling the silver screen.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!