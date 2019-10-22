4. Live it Up Like Deadpool in Vancouver

Destination: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Why: When 20th Century Fox released Deadpool in 2016, comic book fanatics around the world flocked to theaters to watch the smart-ass crack jokes and break the fourth wall scene after scene. The movie shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever and the highest-grossing X-Men film (which has only been out-ranked by its 2018 sequel, Deadpool 2). Starring Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, it’s fitting that the smash hit was filmed largely in his hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia. The coastal seaport city is known for its diversity and charm, and is consistently recognized for being one of the most livable cities in the world. To live it up like Deadpool during your next visit, be sure to check out filming locations like The Cobalt Hotel, No5 Orange “dance and pub showroom,” and Lucky 9 Lanes in neighboring Richmond.

