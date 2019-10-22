5. Explore the World of Black Panther’s Wakanda

Destination: Rwanda

Why: Released in 2018, Black Panther made history by grossing more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and becoming the highest-grossing film by a black director. Along with smashing a slew of other records and milestones, the film earned a selection of coveted accolades at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design. While the film is set in the fictional utopian nation of Wakanda, the country is supposed to be located somewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to Marvel Comics. Director Ryan Coogler wound up filming scenes for the movie all across the globe, including South Africa, Zambia, and Uganda; Argentina’s Iguazu Falls (used to depict Wakanda’s Warrior Falls); cityscapes in South Korea; and additional scenes around Atlanta, GA. But to appreciate Africa’s natural majesty, consider booking an adventure at Wilderness Safaris. Situated next to Rwanda’s famed Volcanoes National Park, their award-winning Bisate Lodge is the country’s first genuinely luxurious, eco-sensitive safari camp.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!