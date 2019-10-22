6. Swing Around Queens Like Spider-Man

Destination: New York City

Why: Spider-Man is undeniably one of the most popular (and commercially successful) superheroes in the world.Spidey was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the early 1960s. Since then, the beloved Marvel Comics character has appeared in numerous film adaptations within the larger “Spider-Verse” multiverse, and has been portrayed on the big screen by actors such as Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007); Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019); and Shameik Moore voicing Miles Morales (not Peter Parker) in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). But no matter how you slice it, Spider-Man has always and will always belong to New York―well, Queens to be exact. Follow in the footsteps of the famous web-slinger by soaking up the borough’s top attractions, like taking a self-guided tour along the historic Queens Jazz Trail, popping into the Museum of the Moving Image, catching a Mets game at Citi Field, or appreciating its sundry assortment of international cuisines.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!