7. See Aquaman’s Underwater Playground in the Bahamas

Destination: The Bahamas

Why: Discover some of the underwater wonders showcased in Aquaman with a trip to Nassau. The capital city of the Bahamas was largely spared from the catastrophic damage caused by the recent Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, although other regions of the nation were destroyed. While some travelers might feel uncomfortable vacationing in the Bahamas so soon after the natural disaster, destination spokespeople urge that continuing to support the Bahamas through ongoing tourism efforts is paramount to their economic health and recovery. Thanks to its crystal-clear waters, Nassau has been lauded as one of the world’s top spots for snorkeling and scuba diving. Book a stay at the British Hilton Colonial Nassau, the only beachfront property in downtown Nassau. Just as Aquaman discovered the shipwrecks of Xebel, hotel guests can spend their afternoons exploring underwater dive sites like the submerged Tears of Allah ship and Vulcan Bomber plane (both purpose-sunk props used in James Bond movies that now serve as artificial reefs).

