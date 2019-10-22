8. Head to the Mountains Like Black Widow

Destination: Norway

Why: Black Widow is slated to become the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following its domestic theatrical release in May 2020. Produced by Marvel Studios, directed by Cate Shortland, and starring Scarlett Johansson, the movie is quickly building buzz and has already been called one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2020. Not much has been confirmed about the movie just yet, but the storyline will center on Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). Principal photography began in late May 2019, filming at multiple locales in Norway, including the popular tourist village Sæbø. Onlookers in the Scandinavian country were quick to snap photos of Johansson between takes and share them on social media. Perhaps the plot will see Black Widow venturing to the islands of Norway, but fans surmise that filmmakers probably just used the country’s dramatic landscapes as a stand-in for Romanoff’s native Russia. Either way, Norway is an enchanting destination that’s definitely worth a visit year-round.

