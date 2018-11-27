8 Under-the-Radar Music Capitals You Need to Visit Now

You know the world’s top music capitals.

Maybe you’ve partied at jazz clubs in New Orleans and honky-tonk joints in Nashville—danced tango in steamy Buenos Aires milongas, rumba in Cuba, or walked the same path as The Beatles through San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury. So, what’s next?

If you think you’ve done and seen it all, pack your bags because there’s still more to explore. From tracing the roots of samba in Salvador to discovering why house became so popular in Hanoi, here’s your go-to guide to the world’s most under-the-radar music capitals.