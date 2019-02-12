10 Vacation Hot Spots That Make Incredible Valentine’s Day Gifts

There’s a lot of stress that comes with finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift when you’re in a relationship: what to get your partner, where to go with them, how much to spend on them…

Stop stressing and let someone else do all the work (in a splurge-y way, not a lazy way!). We’ve put together a list of extravagant travel getaways to surprise your significant other with this Valentine’s Day. Not only are these destinations way more exciting than the ol’ dinner and roses combo, but the hotels take care of every little detail—from luxurious rooms to decadent meals to once-in-a-lifetime amenities. (A private jet? Yes, please…)

Even the gift-giver can chalk this holiday up as a win. The best part: There’s not a cheesy petal-strewn bed in the bunch. This will be a Valentine’s Day gift your partner won’t soon forget.