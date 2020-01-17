Aaron Paul is ready for a big 2020. After reprising his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the Men’s Journal’s January/February cover star will be appearing on Westworld Season 3 in a key role. On top of that, Paul is continuing to work with fellow Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston on Dos Hombres mezcal, which the duo launched last year.

“We went out to Oaxaca a bunch of times, and we were on the search for the best mezcal we ever tasted,” Paul told Men’s Journal. “Three hours outside Oaxaca, two hours on a highway, and an hour on the bumpiest road I’ve ever been, and we found it.”

While mezcal is obviously one of Paul’s favorite spirits, the actor revealed he’s a fan of some other libations as well. He sat down with Men’s Journal to talk about his go-to drinks, his absolute favorite place to travel, and more.

On his favorite gear: “A snowboard—is that gear? Yeah, I like my board.”

On his favorite travel spot: “I go to Telluride every year for my anniversary. It’s just one of the greatest, most picturesque little towns on the planet.”

On his favorite meal to make: “I love salmon. It’s super easy. Or pasta and wine.”

On his favorite drink: “Mezcal, bourbon neat, or just a good IPA. I like to drink [laughs].”

On the best advice he’s received: “The first piece of advice I was given when I moved to L.A.: This commercial actor I recognized, I was 17 years old, and he just said: ‘No matter what you’re doing, just remember the strong will survive.’ I never forgot that.”

