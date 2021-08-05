Nightlife Is On The Map In Houston Thanks To SEKAI Hospitality

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Feeling like traveling in the Fall? Well, then we suggest you guys take a trip on down to Houston, Texas. Why’s that? Because Houston is a gorgeous city with a lot to do. And there will be a whole lot more to do thanks to the work going on down there by SEKAI Hospitality.

What is SEKAI Hospitality doing that is going to make Houston all the more alluring than it already is? Well, this company is crafting some fantastic concepts for the nightlife scene down there. A scene that will go on all day and night with the sites set to open up soon.

The Washington Corridor in Houston will see the opening of the luxury elevated boutique nightclub by the name of WYLD CHLD. This sure-to-be hot spot is being designed by world-renowned Brooklyn designer Marc Dizon. Between the stage area, the patio, and the rooftop terrace, there’s plenty of space to enjoy the nightlife.

You’ll also be able to spend all day and night having a blast with the opening of SEKAI DAY AND NIGHT. This is basically like having a festival going every day. A warehouse is being converted into this luxury space that will house so much room to relax and party that you’ll have a hard time pulling yourself from the area.

“We are excited to bring our fully integrated daylife and nightlife concept to Houston’s burgeoning restaurant and entertainment scene,” said Army Sadeghi of SEKAI Hospitality. “As Houston continues to see exponential growth year after year, it provides an avenue for new business ventures and we are confident these two new venues will be well received.”

These two concepts from SEKAI Hospitality are being launched in the Fall. Which means you can plan your trips accordingly. Or you can do your best to become a part of these concepts, with a job fair being hosted in Montrose from August 16th to 18th. So make Houston your go-to destination this Fall.

