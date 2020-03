10 Tips for Traveling Around the World on a Budget Read the Full Story Here

If you’ve never traveled before, and just casually check some prices online, you might think you have to be independently wealthy just to afford a night in a hotel overseas. Not true. In fact, there are world destinations that can be had cheaper than flying to the next state over—if you follow these tips.

