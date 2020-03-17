5 Can’t-Miss Outdoor Adventures in Sooke, B.C. Read the Full Story Here

Sooke, British Columbia is a hidden gem. Tucked away on the tip of Vancouver Island, the forest meets the sea in Sooke, offering stunning views and a wide array of activities for outdoor enthusiasts of every discipline. Located an hour’s drive from Victoria, the seaside town is close enough to offer the comforts of city life but is far enough off the beaten path to get away from it all.

Like much of British Columbia, Sooke is home to a temperate rainforest with towering trees, lichen, ferns, and a wide variety of wildlife. Located on the Pacific Ocean, this outdoor lover’s paradise offers views of the sea from every corner of town and the chance to spot sea otters, whales, and seals frolicking along its chilly coastline. With everything from hiking and rock climbing to surfing and whale watching, there’s so much to do and see in Sooke, you’ll likely leave with a return trip already in mind. To make the most out of your trip, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite outdoor adventures in town.

