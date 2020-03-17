Exploring Kauai: Hawaii’s ‘Garden Isle’ Read the Full Story Here

Like many kids, I was enchanted by the idea of Hawaii from an early age. Lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, bustling reefs, and warm water year-round: it seemed like a place so special it could only be found in movies or on postcards.

When I was 13, we took a family trip to Oahu. A few years later, we found ourselves on Maui, exploring and surfing as a family. While both trips were every bit as dreamy as I imagined, I was after something different—an older Hawaii, that was less built up and contained more remnants of the ancient culture. I had my sights set on Kauai. Fast forward 10 years and my boyfriend surprised me with tickets to “The Garden Isle.” Three months later, we were on a plane en route to our dream destination.

