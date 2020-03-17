Exploring the Hidden Mexican Gem of Espiritu Santo Read the Full Story Here

The wintery sun shone a bright light on the island in front of us. As we pulled into the cove and shut off the boat’s engine, the turquoise water lapped against the sides of the panga. The boat was quiet—each of the passengers lost in the beauty of what lay ahead.

Espíritu Santo is no ordinary island. Off the southeastern coast of Baja, Mexico, the island is just 6 miles away from the town of La Paz, but once you get to the sheltered northwestern side of its shores, you feel hundreds of miles away from civilization.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!