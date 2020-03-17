Travel Tips for Exploring the Beautiful Archipelago of Bocas del Toro, Panama Read the Full Story Here

Beautiful Caribbean tropics paired with exotic wildlife and a pirate-themed bar scene, Bocas del Toro, Panama offers a little bit of everything for travelers of all interests.

Popular for its international party scene, Bocas del Toro has so much more to offer than a Filthy Friday of boating between floating bars followed by a wild night of crawling from waterfront hostel to buccaneer-ridden cantinas: World-class scuba diving, empty surf spots, bizarre (but alluring) native wildlife, and even a village made entirely of recyclables all lay waiting to be discovered for those brazen enough to inspect the archipelago to its fullest.

