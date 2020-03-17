Where to Eat, Play, and Stay in the Delightful City of Cusco, Peru Read the Full Story Here

Most people head to Peru to visit Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. However, in order to get there, you’ll need to fly or bus to Cusco, the nearest major city.

Luckily, Cusco is delightful and full of great food and nightlife, day-trip adventures, and culture – don’t think of it as just a stop-over town. Instead, dive into the Cusco community to learn about its history and the many nearby adventures it has to offer. Here’s where you should eat, play, and stay in Cusco, Peru.

