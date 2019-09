know where we are going, but he’s doing his best to keep the rest of us from having any idea. Somewhere in eastern Bhutan, we ease our Royal Enfield Classic 500 motorcycles to the side of a gravel mountain road and begin layering to stave off the chill of nightfall. We’re six hours into a five-hour motorcycle tour—“We should be in before dark,” Prior said before setting out—and now he estimates there are another 26 kilometers to our stopping point at Trashigang. That shouldn’t take more than an hour, so, bundled up against the cold, we fire up our engines and snake up the rugged road. An hour later, still picking our way through the night, a sign flashes in our headlights: “Trashigang, 26km.” The element of surprise is a hallmark of this trip, and Prior is clearly keeping us guessing.

We’ve come to Bhutan for the launch of Prior’s new travel company, AdventureX,* which was conceived, in part, as an antidote to what he sees as the milquetoast adventure offerings from other tour operators. “So many companies just hit all the same tourist spots, check all the boxes,” Prior says. “It becomes about constantly increasing volume, in terms of both travelers and trips. Where’s the adventure in that?” By contrast, AdventureX is going live with just two high-dollar programs, one in Bhutan and the other in Mongolia. All trips take in extremely remote areas, and, with itineraries scouted personally by Prior, not one of them is anything close to what other tour operators are offering. Groups will be small (four to eight), slots available by application only, and Prior and his co-founder, Chris Plough, will co-guide each trip.