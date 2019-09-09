The company reads like an outward expression of Prior’s wanderlust. Trained as a jet pilot for Britain’s Royal Air Force, Prior’s day job is as a commercial airline pilot based in Hong Kong. But his passion has always been adventuring: He’s traveled to more than 120 countries and has undertaken countless expeditions, including driving a London cab to 17,143 feet on the Tibetan Plateau. Last year, in his role as director of the Hong Kong chapter of the Explorer’s Club, he led a team of paleontologists and adventurers through Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.

With AdventureX, Prior hopes that carefully vetting participants will allow for the bonding and growth that you typically get only when you travel with friends. Prior also wants to push clients out of their comfort zones, which is part of why he provides no advance itineraries, even once the trip is under way. “People say they want adventure, but we mostly just cruise through life doing the same old things,” he says.

For our Bhutan departure, a motorcycle tour of the world’s last Buddhist kingdom, the only specifics five clients and I received were to arrive on a set date in Guwahati, India, and arrange a return flight from Bangkok, Thailand, a week later; pack a sleeping bag, pad, and layers for the mountains; and don’t forget your motorcycle license.

Which brings us to night one, six hours in: My fingers are numb from the cold, and I’m drowsy from jet lag. Others must feel the same because Prior corrals us from the rear every half hour or so and we stop to stamp around and wake up. At 10:30, we arrive at our accommodation for the night, where huge plates of rice and stewed meat await. There’s lots of celebratory backslapping and clinking of beer bottles. But there’s little time for reflection.