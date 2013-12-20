Afraid of heights? These activities could cure your fear—or break you

Being elevated above the earth has a strange way of getting the adrenaline pumping and heightening your senses—some people are terrified of this experience, and others crave it. Here are some must-do activities that all involve heights. They’re for people who want to push themselves mentally and physically and experience some outdoor adventures that will blow their minds.

Find Travis Burke on Facebook and Instagram.

More stories from Travis Burke.

More photography on GrindTV

5-Minute Break: Smile at this cute surfing kid

Hiking the John Muir Trail

Bucket List: New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns National Park

You’ll never believe where these waterfalls are hidden (hint: it’s not Hawaii)

Follow GrindTV on Google+

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!