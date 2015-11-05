For over 50 years, Afton Alps has been the winter getaway for Twin City families. Just outside Minneapolis and St. Paul, this resort offers 300 skiable acres and 50 trails. In 2013, the resort spent $10 million on renovations for improved base area facilities and a powerful state-of-the-art snowmaking system. One of the best terrain parks, the “Landing Zone” has a small village to relax, warm up, and get a bite to eat — we recommend getting pulled pork from “The Truck” — at the bottom.

Where to Stay: Your best bet for comfy lodging by the slopes is at the 148-year-old Afton House Inn, the closest spot to the slopes. Be sure to book one of the many rooms with a fireplace.

Inside Tip: Saint Paul, just 30 minutes from the slopes, has long been overshadowed by Minneapolis, its slicker, richer twin, but that just means you’ll be able to get a spot at one of its many great beer bars and restaurants. Look for a local-brewed Surly beer (they’re all great) at The Happy Gnome to wash down a burger from the popular St. Paul Grill.