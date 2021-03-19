Airbnb Spotlights Top Travel Destinations of Spring and Summer

As we begin to see the light at the end of the pandemic, more people are beginning to make travel plans for the year. Thanks to Airbnb’s just-released list of top travel destinations of spring and summer, it’s clear travelers are searching for respite in wide-open spaces. Equally as important, they want to reconnect with friends and families.

A recent Airbnb survey found travelers are looking for privacy and outdoor space this year. The company says treehouses, barns, and cabins have never been so popular with searchers, along with amenities such as patios, backyards, and barbecue areas.

If you’re looking to make travel plans, here are Airbnb’s top destinations of spring and summer. And, if you live in one of these places, maybe you should consider renting your home out. The company reports new hosts have made $1 billion since the beginning of the pandemic.

Airbnb’s Top Travel Destinations of Spring and Summer

10. Whitefish, MT

Nestled next to the Rocky Mountains, this small Montana town is the gateway to Glacier National Park. In addition to offering excellent winter skiing, Whitefish features unparalleled fishing, kayaking, and mountain biking in the warmer months.

9. Lake of the Ozarks, MO

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks has roughly 1,150 miles of shoreline, which is even longer than California’s. A favorite Midwest destination during spring and summer, the area boasts boating, golfing, and fishing.

8. Kitty Hawk, NC

Located on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, this beach town is home to the 1,800-acre Kitty Hawk Woods Coastal Reserve, sprawling with marsh and forest. Known for its gentle hills and regular winds (which famously attracted the Wright Brothers), this is the perfect environment for hang gliding and kiteboarding.

7. Mammoth Cave, KY

Home to the world’s longest known cave system, Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park has more than 400 miles of mapped corridors. Currently closed due to COVID-19, the park usually offers a range of subterranean tours, including the six-hour Wild Cave Tour complete with crawling, scrambling, and squeezing.

6. Orderville, UT

This town is just a short distance from the entrance of Zion National Park. Among the red rocks of the park, there are plenty of opportunities to hike, climb, and explore slot canyons. And, when the sun goes down, travelers will find a great setting for stargazing and night photography.

5. Cape San Blas, FL

Located on the southern coast of the Florida panhandle, this beach town has 20 miles of white sugar sand. Squeezed between Saint Joseph Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, Cape San Blas offers fishing, kayaking, and boating. And it’s one of the few places where you can ride a horse on the beach.

4. Lake Powell, AZ

Created after the Glen Canyon Dam was built on the Colorado River, Lake Powell is a man-made reservoir that stretches across the border of Arizona and Utah. Popular with visitors, the best way to explore the lake’s unique geography is by boat.

3. Round Top, TX

Round Top only has a population of around 90 residents, but it’s renowned for its massive Round Top Antiques Fair that runs in spring and fall. If you’re not in the mood for antiquing, try to catch some music at the Round Top Festival Institute founded in 1971 by concert pianist James Dick.

2. Cape May, NJ

Located on the southern tip of New Jersey, Cape May bills itself as America’s “original seaside resort.” Streets are lined with distinctive Victorian-style homes, a wooden promenade, and 2.5 miles of beaches. It’s an idyllic location for swimming, fishing, and wakeboarding.

1. Southern Maine

On the top of Airbnb’s list is the southern coast of Maine. The area offers a mix of rocky coast, strong surf, and sandy beaches dotted with quaint towns, rich villages, and lighthouses. Here you’ll find a huge range of activities from hiking in Ogunquit’s Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge to a whale watching expedition from Kennebunkport. Build up an appetite for lobster.

