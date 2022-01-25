While the last two years haven’t been particularly kind to travel, we’ve seen the rise of some unique travel opportunities. First and foremost is the possibility (in some lucky cases) of turning one’s work-from-home job into a work-from-anywhere gig. That’s right, some companies don’t really care where you are (in the world) as long as you get the job done, have a secure internet connection, and leave your beach hammock out of the Zoom frame. If you’re in that flexible group looking for the perfect non-office work setting, look no further than Airbnb’s Instagram page.

Airbnb’s own CEO, Brian Chesky, recently announced that he’ll be spending part of next year living and working in Airbnb properties. With that cue in mind, here’s the company’s top-ten countdown of Airbnb spots which got the most love from five million Instagram followers in 2021. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or an office with a view, these unique places may be just the work environment tweak you need.

10. Historic Guesthouse and Gardens

Marietta, GA

Surrounded by oaks and magnolias, this poolside cabana is set on a property that was home to two Georgia governors. The bedroom you’ll be staying in was originally a smokehouse in the 1840s.

9. Hermosa Cabaña

Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo, Mexico

Located in the forest of central Mexico, this double-height cabin is 10 minutes from the mountain villages of Mineral del Chico and Mineral del Monte.

8. Maison Lafleur

Le Vignau, France

Surrounded by ancient oaks, this renovated farmhouse in southwestern France dates back to the 18th century. Housing up to 10 occupants, Maison Lafleur recently added a heated private pool in the back.

7. Mariner Boathouse

Belgrade, Serbia

The Danube and the Sava rivers come together in Serbia’s historic capital of Belgrade. You’ll find the Mariner houseboat here, moored in the Sava River just off Ada Ciganlija—an immensely popular sports and recreation complex in the city.

6. Villa Amalfi

Tulum, Mexico

This modern villa provides a unique indoor/outdoor living space on the Yucatan peninsula. Staying here puts you in a prime spot between some of Mexico’s most famous white sand beaches and Tulum’s bohemian Aldea Zama community.

5. The Woodlands House

Sandy, OR

Situated on five acres of old-growth private forest, this four-bedroom property is just 45 minutes from Portland’s international airport. Guests at the Woodlands House can enjoy two outdoor decks and a six-person hot tub.

4. The Kingdom A-Frame

Burke, VT

If you’re looking to explore the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, the Kingdom A-Frame is minutes from the Kingdom Trails, Burke Mountain, and Lake Willoughby. Built in 1968, the home is conveniently right across the street from a Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) trail.

3. Crow’s Nest

Monte Rio, CA

The Crow’s Nest in Northern California’s rustic community of Monte Rio offers a bird’s-eye view of surrounding old growth forest. For some added relaxation among the coastal redwoods, a footpath leads to a hot tub nestled in the trees.

2. Raven Rock Treehouse

Fletcher, NC

Set on a 40-acre wildlife preserve near the Continental Divide in Western North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the Raven Rock Treehouse is just 10 minutes from Asheville airport—and 50 feet off the ground. The owners call a stay here “radical off-grid therapy.”

1. Zion EcoCabin

Hildale, UT

The most liked image on Airbnb’s Instagram belongs to the Zion EcoCabin in Hildale, Utah. The windowed A-frame offers breathtaking vistas on the southern side of the Zion Mountains—turning another day at the home office into glamping in red rock paradise.

