The chance to spend a night sleeping a stone’s throw away from a volcano, much less 80 volcanoes, isn’t something many experience. But, thanks to Volvic and Airbnb, you have a chance to sleep in the shadow of France’s most famous volcanoes. Even better, if you can book this very special lodging, it’ll only cost you 1 Euro ($1.18 US) plus taxes.

The Chaîne des Puys is a north-south chain of 80 volcanoes located in central France. With the last known eruption in the area occurring more than 6,000 years ago, this area of cinder cones, lava domes, and craters is now a UNESCO World Heritage site of lush forest and beautiful lakes. It’s also home to Volvic’s one-of-a-kind vacation rental.

A room with a volcanic view

The house itself is a LUMIPOD, a unique concept housing that combines outdoor and indoor spaces. Its most spectacular feature is 16 feet of clear, circular Lumicene walls offering panoramic views of the Chaîne des Puys. As part of a stay, guests will have a guided tour from an on-site team to learn about the area’s biodiversity, a private morning yoga session at sunrise, and a locally sourced dinner for two by Adrien Descouls, whose Origines restaurant in nearby Le Broc has earned a Michelin star. And if they want even better views of the volcanic landscape, there’s even a hot air balloon ride to take.

Guests start their stay with a welcome video call from host and Volvic global ambassador Kilian Jornet. An accomplished ultramarathoner and mountain runner, Jornet has won the Skyrunner World Series six times and holds the fastest times for ascent and descent of the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, and Denali. He’s also designed a volcanic hike for guests.

Wondering why Volvic got into the vacation rental business? This area is literally the mineral water’s home turf. Before Volvic water is bottled, it spends five years filtering through six layers of volcanic rock in the Chaîne des Puys.

If you want to spend the night next to a volcano, booking will open on a first come, first served basis at 3:00 a.m. ET on July 19, 2021 at Airbnb.com/volvic. As they say in France, bonne chance.

