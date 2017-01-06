Airstream and Tommy Bahama teamed up to take your dad’s retirement fund





Give your dad and uncle a call, because you finally found what they should spend their retirement doing. Airstream and Tommy Bahama have teamed up for two special edition trailers that are set to take the retirement funds of chill dads and uncles everywhere.

They’ve created the Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer and the Interstate Touring Coach. Both are decked-out with island-themed living spaces and built-in bars.

The 28-foot Travel Trailer sleeps four and comes with a rear hatch for panoramic views. While the Interstate Touring Coach is more like a luxury Sprinter van that comes in two different layouts.

As Tommy Bahama’s EVP of Marketing Rob Goldberg pointed out in a press release, “When it comes to relaxed attitudes, you’d be hard pressed to find two brands that exemplify those qualities better than Tommy Bahama and Airstream.”

We’re not going to argue with that, despite both of these models costing a whopping $114,600 and $165,050. At least it’s good knowing your dad saved up all those years for a reason …

