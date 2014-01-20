Alana Blanchard documents life as the world’s most popular surfer girl





The surfing world can’t get enough of 23-year-old Alana Blanchard, and now it appears that the modeling world is taking notice of Alana’s, ahem, assets, as well. Born and raised on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, Alana has taken the surfing world by storm with her ultra-small bikinis and racy Instagram feed.

But it’s not all fun and games for the world’s No. 10-ranked female surfer. “I definitely have some bratty moments where I hate it, but at the end of the day I know I have the best job in the world and wouldn’t change anything about it,” says the world’s most popular surfer girl in her recently released video edit “Life of a Surfer Girl.”



Diva alert?

Hardly. Who wouldn’t complain a little about having to parade around the desert in a bikini into the wee hours of the morning, and then have to drive an hour-and-a-half to Newport Beach, California, for yet another shoot? “I always tend to put a little bit more on my plate than I can handle,” says Blanchard. “On the way back I called my manager and I’m like, ‘I’m cancelling!’ and he’s like, ‘No, you can’t cancel.'”

Alas, Alana makes it to the Rip Curl shoot without raccoon eyes and continues to dazzle the camera. “After everything was done I was so excited to get a few days to practice for the U.S. Open and just chill,” says Alana. And while practice was on the docket, a quick selfie was in order with Alana and her girlfriends Nage Melamed and Leila Hurst. Seems like the camera is never far away when Alana is around…

