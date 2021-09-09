With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and the impending onslaught of pumpkin spice everything, it might seem like summer is done for. But there are a few weeks left in the season—and thanks to Alaska Airlines, you still have the chance to fly somewhere warm. From now until September 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save on all the tropical destinations Alaska serves. This means flights to Hawaii, Mexico, and Florida can start as low as $79.

The sale prices are good for main cabin travel from September 23 to November 17, 2021. Even better, there are no blackout dates during that time.

Whether you want to squeeze in one last vacation or grab the opportunity to work remotely for a few weeks, Alaska’s sale is a chance to eke out a little bit more of summer. Some of the sale fares include:

Seattle to Tampa from $79

San Jose to Puerta Vallarta from $79

Los Angeles to Manzanillo from $79

San Francisco to Los Cabos from $119

Portland to Honolulu from $129

If you’re in San Diego, you can grab a cup of coffee in Kona or hit the beach in Los Cabos for less than $80. Or spend $129 to fly from Seattle to Honolulu and get a personal lesson in stand-up paddleboarding for around the same price. And, if you really want to go South before the winter, Alaska also flies to destinations in Costa Rica.

As we’re on the cusp of fall, it seems appropriate that Alaska Airlines is the only airline where being a football fan will get you priority boarding. Well, not just any football fan, but wearing a Russell Wilson No.3 Seahawks jersey will get early boarding in Seattle and in Everett, Washington. That’s the perk of Wilson being Alaska Airlines’ ‘Chief Football Officer’ for the last eight years.

Visit alaskaair.com for all the details.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!