Nestled in the Sugar Creek Valley, Alpine Valley Resort is a local favorite in this part of Wisconsin for its variety of skiing and riding. It only has 90 skiable acres, but there are 12 lifts to move you around the mountain, including three high-speed quads. Impressive for a resort this size, there are also three terrain parks, and they've just built out an entirely new learning area. With a very smart layout, and 80 percent of its terrain either beginner or intermediate, Alpine Valley has zero intimidation factor. Lift tickets are $53 on weekdays, $62 on weekends; $190 gets you one night accommodation, two days of skiing, one dinner, and one breakfast.

Where to Stay: With not a whole lot going on in tiny East Troy, you'll want to bed down right at Alpine Valley's base area. The surprisingly charming lodge is slopeside and feels like it belongs in a small Bavarian village, yet holds plenty to do when you're ready to come in from the Wisconsin cold: the Fairview Bar and Alpine Bistro on the top floor have great views overlooking the slopes.

Insider Tip: Transport yourself to the Bavarian Alps with the bistro's Alpine Burger, a half pound of top-grade beef on a Kaiser roll.

