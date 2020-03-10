When you think of Aman resorts, wide open spaces likely come to mind. Amangiri on 600 wild and wonderful acres in Canyon Point, UT. Amandari in the tropical eden of Bali in Indonesia.

How about achieving serenity in the hectic hustle and bustle of not only Manhattan but midtown Manhattan? Debuting in the Crown Building on 57th and 5th, Aman, the wellness-focused hospitality brand, will open its doors to guests starting in winter 2020.

“As 2020 draws near, and as the Crown Building starts to emerge from a monumental transformation, we look forward to unveiling the much-anticipated Aman New York in the latter part of [2020]. Our guests will experience New York through the eyes of, and with the soul of Aman,” Roland Fasel, Chief Operating Officer, Aman, told Men’s Journal in December. “The unmatched address at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, our exceptional and seamless service, and the understated, elegant design will be immediately familiar to our Aman junkies who will feel at home in our latest urban sanctuary nestled beneath the iconic gilded roof of the Crown Building.”

Indeed, the hotel may be on the gilded thoroughfare that is “Billionaire’s Row,” but Aman New York doesn’t compromise on zen—even in the city that never sleeps. Located at 730 Fifth Avenue, the Crown Building is a true design marvel, erected in 1921 in the neoclassical Beaux-Arts architectural style. Once you step inside this relic of bygone New York, you’ll soon arrive at the mic-drop moment: A breathtaking 10th-floor double-height Sky Lobby.

Aman New York marks the brand’s second urban destination (the first is in Tokyo, perhaps the only city with more of a frenetic energy than NYC), and the third U.S. property—along with Amangiri, there’s also Amangani in Jackson Hole, WY. But just because this kid is a city slicker doesn’t mean guests won’t enjoy total serenity. The Aman Spa will span 22,000-square-feet and extend over the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors of the building.

If you’re not lazing in one of two spa houses or lazing in the sauna or steam rooms (accompanied by hot and cold plunge pools, and an outdoor terrace with cabana, daybed, and fireplace), float in the jaw-dropping pool. An 80-foot masterpiece, the natatorium is surrounded by nooks of roomy daybeds and warming fire pits, teleporting you far, far away from the honking taxi horns and Manhattan grind.

In addition to the otherworldly spa, other hotel highlights include the 10th-floor wraparound Garden Terrace overlooking Central Park, a Cigar Bar, and a handsome Piano Bar in the Sky Lobby.

To fulfill your finest culinary whims, indulge at two restaurants, including Nama, which will offer a Japanese-inspired menu; and the Wine Library, an ideal setting for private wine tastings and events. There will also be a subterranean Jazz Club to end your day with a nightcap and a funky dose of bluesy riffs.

When you’re ready to retire for the evening, Aman New York will feature 83 guest rooms and suites starting at 750-square-feet, each outfitted with its own fireplace (far from the status quo in a city of cramped rooms with but a piece of cookie cutter art, if you’re lucky).

The building will also offer Aman Residences, the first urban foray into private homes for the company, with a collection of 22 matchless abodes. The crème de la crème? A five-story penthouse with sweeping views of Central Park.

Now, once you’ve had some time to unwind in the tri-story spa, just remember—screw making it here—if you can relax here, you can relax anywhere.

For more information, visit the resort’s website.

