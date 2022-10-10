Austrian Alps: Why Tyrol Is the Epicenter of Alpine Skiing

This article was published in partnership with Ski.com

Skiing isn’t just an experience in Austria. It’s a way of life. Especially in the Tyrol region of the Eastern Alps, which offers storybook scenery. Skiing here can feel like a simulation. It’s almost too good to be true. With longstanding history and rich culture that embraces not only sport but also food, drink, and community, Tyrol hits the perfect ski trifecta: abundant snow, endless mountains, and an infrastructure that celebrates hospitality.

About that powder: The Austrian Alps boast sure-thing snow conditions. You’ll find scrupulously groomed corduroy, drool-worthy off-piste, versatile terrain, and plenty of vertical. But beginners shouldn’t despair. Austria has been dedicated to teaching skiing since the late 1800s and takes safety as seriously as it does fun. If you’re a neophyte, hire a guide who can help make the most of your ski days, while offering invaluable technical tips.

Austria’s also a fantastic destination if you’re traveling with a mixed group of skiers and non-skiers. Tyrol and its top regions of Arlberg, Innsbruck, and Kitzbühel exemplify how communities thrive when they embrace an outdoor lifestyle. You’ll find abundant Old World charm, whether you’re staying in a five-star hotel, local lodge, or cozy hut tucked high up on the slopes. In contrast to the cookie-cutter, corporate hotels that have taken over many U.S. ski resorts, the norm is family-owned-and-operated accommodations, where it’s a matter of pride that you feel at home.

The Tyrol Region

